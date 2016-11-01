* Ryanair, Fraport to hold joint press conference on Wed
* Ryanair to start flights to Spain - FAZ
* Ryanair has been expanding in Germany
(Adds more details, FAZ report)
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Nov 1 Irish low cost carrier Ryanair
will on Wednesday announce plans to start flying from
Frankfurt airport, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters, stepping up competition with Lufthansa on its
home turf.
The flights will likely start from the summer 2017 flight
season, which begins in March, the source said.
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, citing industry
sources, said Ryanair would fly to popular Spanish tourist
destinations such as Mallorca.
Airport operator Fraport has been in talks with
low cost carriers to boost passenger numbers at Europe's fourth
largest hub, and chief executive Stefan Schulte told Reuters
last month that Fraport could offer financial incentives for a
limited time to encourage new budget routes.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has previously said high fees
and long turnaround times at Frankfurt, London Heathrow and
Paris Charles de Gaulle make it difficult for low cost operators
to fly from those hubs.
The news will provide a further headache for Fraport's main
customer Lufthansa, which has slowed growth at its main brand
and has faced strikes while it tries to lower costs and expand
its own budget unit Eurowings.
Shares in Fraport rose 2.8 percent on Tuesday, making them
the biggest midcap gainer, while Lufthansa extended losses, down
1.6 percent, among the biggest fallers on the Dax, after the
Reuters report.
Fraport in August cut its forecast for passenger numbers at
Frankfurt this year, after attacks in Europe deterred long-haul
travellers.
Only a few low-cost carriers, including Spain's Vueling
and Iceland's Wow Air, offer flights from Frankfurt,
accounting for just 4 percent of passengers. That compares with
20 to 30 percent at other major international hubs.
Ryanair, meanwhile, has been expanding in Germany, taking
advantage of retrenchment by Germany's second largest carrier
Air Berlin to add flights from Hamburg and Berlin,
including on the Berlin-Cologne route popular with business
travellers.
Fraport's Schulte will on Wednesday host a press conference
with Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs and chief
operating officer David O'Brien at Frankfurt airport, the
companies said in press invitations sent out on Tuesday. They
declined to comment on the reason for the press conference.
Lufthansa also publishes third-quarter results on Wednesday.
Ryanair is due to report half-year results on Nov 7, when
O'Leary is expected to give an update on the carrier's progress
in attracting business customers.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin; Writing by
Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Mark Potter)