By Alexandra Hudson
| BERLIN, March 25
votes on Sunday in the first of a trio of state elections that
could banish Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners from
regional parliaments, weakening her centre-right government
ahead of next year's federal election.
The Christian Democratic (CDU) chancellor plans to seek a
third term in 2013, but will almost certainly be forced to find
an alternative partner to the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), who
languish at just 3 percent in the polls after a record 14.6
percent showing at the last national election in 2009.
The CDU are running neck-and-neck with their main rivals,
the Social Democrats (SPD), in Saarland and the most likely
outcome is a "grand coalition" government of the two broadly
centrist parties - a result which could be a harbinger of the
outcome in next year's federal election.
There is a general feeling in Germany that little
distinguishes the two biggest parties.
The FDP's young leader, Philipp Roesler, told the Hamburger
Abendblatt newspaper in remarks sure to anger Merkel that the
CDU was a "social democratic party" forming an ever thicker
"mish-mash" with the SPD.
Relations between the coalition partners have been highly
strained since the FDP supported the centre-left's choice for
German president last month, Joachim Gauck.
The snap vote in Saarland on the French border was triggered
by parochial infighting in the FDP, which brought down the
fragile alliance of CDU, Greens and FDP that had governed for
the past two years.
The campaign in Saarland, which formally became part of
then-West Germany only in 1957 after a debate on whether it
should join France, has focused on local issues like the renewal
of state infrastructure and overspending on a new gallery in the
regional capital Saarbruecken.
But the contest in one of Germany's smallest states, with a
population of one million, could set the tone for two
strategically crucial regional elections in May - in
Schleswig-Holstein on May 6 and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW),
Germany's most populous state, on May 13.
All three will lay the ground for the national vote next
year, offering clues about Merkel's re-election chances and the
kind of coalition that will rule in Berlin from 2013.
With 18 million people, NRW is larger than many European
countries and its elections have had a destabilising effect on
national politics in recent years. The ousting of the CDU state
premier in NRW in 2010 lost Merkel her majority in the upper
house of parliament, making it difficult to pass legislation.
Five years earlier, a humiliating loss for the SPD in NRW,
whose big cities and heavy industry had made it a centre-left
stronghold for decades, prompted Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to
call early national elections, which hoisted Merkel into power.
If the FDP is ejected from the local assemblies in Saarland,
Schleswig-Holstein and NRW, party insiders say that Roesler -
who is also Merkel's economy minister - would be forced to
resign. The FDP already failed to secure seats in five state
assemblies last year.
The CDU and SPD both scored 34 percent in the latest survey
of voter intentions in Saarland, a state that has seen its
traditional heavy industry and mining replaced by automobile
plants and light manufacturing.
It is the home of leftist leader and former German finance
minister Oskar Lafontaine, whose Left party could score 15
percent.
