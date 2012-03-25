* Merkel's party comes 1st in small German state
* Her FDP allies thrown out of Saarland assembly
* CDU seen forming coalition with Social Democrats
* Two further state votes due in Germany in May
By Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, March 25 Angela Merkel's conservatives
won Sunday's election in the tiny state of Saarland but her Free
Democrat (FDP) allies crashed out of the local assembly with
just 1.2 percent, continuing a dismal run which has weakened her
centre-right German government.
The chancellor's Christian Democrats (CDU) won the state
election and will seek a so-called "Grand Coalition" with the
second-placed Social Democrats (SPD), a trend which may be
repeated in national elections next year.
"The people of Saarland have earned a stable government.
They showed they wanted a Grand Coalition and that they wanted
me as state premier," said the victorious CDU premier of
Saarland, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.
The CDU got 35.2 percent in the western state of 1 million
people, slightly more than the last state election in 2009. They
were ahead of the centre-left SPD, who had been neck-and-neck
with the CDU in polls ahead of the vote but managed just 30.6
percent, the official results showed.
But Merkel's junior coalition partners on the national
stage, the FDP, did even worse than the most pessimistic
forecasts. With 1.2 percent - way under the 5 percent threshold
for getting seats in the state assembly - they plummeted from
their previous 9.2 percent.
Merkel's senior lieutenants immediately began a
damage-limitation exercise. Her chief whip in Berlin, Peter
Altmaier, denied the result posed any threat, saying: "We have a
stable coalition in Berlin. This was a different situation."
But the result in one of Germany's smallest states makes it
more likely that the conservatives will have to choose a new
partner if they manage to win the next federal elections in
2013, as all recent nationwide opinion polls suggest.
The FDP has now dropped out of five state assemblies up and
down the country and risks further humiliation in two more state
elections in May, in Schleswig-Holstein and in Germany's most
populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).
"There was a difficult situation in Saarland. But we are
looking ahead to Kiel (in Schleswig-Holstein) and Duesseldorf
(in NRW) with courage and commitment," said FDP Secretary
General Patrick Doering, blaming previous infighting in Saarland
which required the party to pick entirely new candidates.
FDP IMPLODES
His party's support has seeped away after failing to deliver
on its 2009 national campaign promise to cut taxes. Replacing
the deeply unpopular leader Guido Westerwelle with the young
Vietnamese-born Philipp Roesler has not stemmed the decline.
The strain of miserable poll figures has started to show in
petty sniping at the CDU. Roesler told one paper the CDU was now
indistinguishable from the SPD and he would work on
highlighting the FDP's strengths, in remarks sure to infuriate
Merkel.
Relations between the partners were already under intense
strain after the FDP defied the chancellor to back the
centre-left's candidate for the German presidency, Joachim
Gauck.
Merkel herself, who will seek a third term as chancellor in
2013, remains popular as a safe pair of hands who led Germany
through the euro zone debt crisis and shepherded Europe's
strongest economy back to an enviable state of health.
Ahead of the Saarland poll, both the CDU and SPD had stood
neck and neck in polls there, reflecting a growing feeling in
Germany that there is little difference between the two major
parties on most major issues from the euro to nuclear power.
With the FDP languishing at 4 percent and below in national
polls, down from its record 14.6 percent in the last federal
election, Merkel may have little choice but to repeat the
coalition with the SPD with which she governed from 2005-09. The
CDU and SPD already run four German states jointly.
Merkel aides say her consensus-seeking style of leadership
made her more comfortable sharing power with the SPD in a
so-called "marriage of convenience," than in her current
centre-right coalition, initially a "marriage of love" where she
must work with the imploding FDP.
"People like to see the major parties working together if it
is harmonious," said Manfred Guellner, head of Forsa pollsters.
The SPD has ruled out a coalition in Saarland with the
far-left Linke, who were represented in the state by party
patriarch and former finance minister Oskar Lafontaine and got
16.1 percent.
CHALLENGES LOOM
The Greens took 5 percent, down slightly from the last state
vote, and the fast-growing Pirate party entered the assembly for
the first time with 7.4 percent.
The Pirates stormed onto the German political scene last
year by seizing 8.9 percent of votes for Berlin's city assembly.
Attracting those who would not otherwise vote and poaching other
parties' supporters, the Pirates are dismissed by their rivals
as a protest vote with no real political platform.
An exit poll showed 85 percent of the Pirates' voters in
Saarland did so out of disillusionment with the other parties.
The regional votes in Schleswig-Holstein and NRW in May will
lay the ground for the national vote next year, offering clues
about Merkel's re-election chances and the kind of coalition
that will rule in Berlin from 2013.
With 18 million people, NRW is larger than many European
countries and its elections have had a destabilising effect on
national politics in recent years. The ousting of the CDU state
premier in NRW in 2010 lost Merkel her majority in the upper
house of parliament, making it difficult to pass legislation.
Five years earlier, a humiliating loss for the SPD in NRW,
whose big cities and heavy industry had made it a centre-left
stronghold for decades, prompted Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to
call early national elections, which hoisted Merkel into power.
A fresh national opinion poll published by Emnid on Sunday
saw the CDU remaining the most popular party with 35 percent of
the vote, the SPD strengthening by one point to 28 percent, the
Greens at 15 percent, the Left party and the anti-establishment
Pirate party both at 7 percent, and the FDP at 4 percent.