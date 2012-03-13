BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
BERLIN, March 13 Germany's foreign minister told Reuters on Tuesday that French President Nicolas Sarkozy was on the wrong track when he called for tighter protection of Europe's internal borders in an election rally.
"Retreating into national shells is the wrong path," said Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle in response to Sarkozy's call on Sunday for a renegotiation of the Schengen Agreement of open borders in the European Union.
"It is not protecting borders within the European Union that will make Europe safer, but rather the protection of Europe's external frontiers," Westerwelle said.
* International Game Technology announces tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019