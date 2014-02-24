* German household savings ratio at lowest since 2001
* Germans spending more on property, holidays and in shops
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Feb 23 After diligently setting aside
his earnings for years, Sebastian decided last year it was time
to splurge.
With interest rates at record lows, the 36-year-old took out
two loans and bought a three-bedroom flat in a leafy Berlin
suburb for 228,000 euros.
"I don't think it's ever been as cheap as it is now," the IT
specialist said. He is paying interest rates of just 2.15 and
2.40 percent on 5- and 10-year loans totalling 130,000 euros
($178,300).
Sebastian, who asked that his last name not be used, is one
of a growing number of Germans who are suppressing their
inclination to save and, instead, shelling out - on everything
from property to home renovations and holidays.
Last year, with unions securing strong wage hikes,
employment at record levels and interest rates on bank deposits
delivering next-to-no return, private households in Europe's
largest economy saved a smaller proportion of their income than
at any time since 2001.
The latest statistics from Eurostat, the European Union's
statistics agency, show German households still save a higher
proportion of their earnings than nearly all of their European
counterparts.
But the gap has narrowed. The savings ratio in Germany,
currently at 10 percent, has fallen since 2008. In some other
European countries like Luxembourg and the United Kingdom
households were putting aside more of their income in 2012 than
in 2008.
According to the GfK market research group, the propensity
to save in Germany is at its lowest level since reunification in
1990.
SPARSAMKEIT
That's good news for struggling euro zone partners who are
hoping to sell more goods to the currency bloc's biggest
economy. It's also a welcome development for Germany, which may
not be able to rely on booming exports for growth as it has in
past years.
"It's largely because interest rates are at a historically
low level and that means you hardly get any interest on classic
investments anymore," said GfK economist Rolf Buerkl. "So in
real terms, and taking the inflation rate into account, people's
savings are being devalued."
A recent survey by Ipsos for ING DiBa showed that two-thirds
of Germans consider the interest on bank deposits to be so low
that it is no longer worth saving.
This has sparked fierce debate in a country where
"Sparsamkeit", or thriftiness, is next to godliness, and the
national psyche remains scarred by the experience of
hyperinflation in the 1920s which wiped out savings.
At the height of the euro zone debt crisis, Chancellor
Angela Merkel held up the notoriously money-tight "Swabian
housewife" from southwest Germany - as a model for all of
Europe.
But with the European Central Bank's (ECB) benchmark
interest rate down at a record low of 0.25 percent - down from
4.25 percent in 2008 - and inflation hovering around 1.5 percent
in Germany, squirreling away money in the bank makes little
sense anymore.
PLEASE SPEND
Jens Weidmann, president of the highly cautious Bundesbank,
has said he understands Germans' annoyance at their savings
losing value but added: "Please consider also that low interest
rates are intended to give a boost to consumption and
investment."
That seems to be working in Germany, even if Christian
Schulz of Berenberg Bank says the country is unlikely to see
Anglo-Saxon style growth in consumption.
Disposable income of German households rose by 2.1 percent
last year. Consumption spending rose by an even stronger 2.5
percent.
Morale among consumers is at its highest level in 6-1/2
years, the latest GfK survey shows. Germans are more willing to
buy than at any point in the last seven years and their income
expectations have risen to a 13-year high.
Retail sales are benefitting, though they are growing less
quickly than in previous years. In 2013 retail sales rose by a
nominal 1.4 percent as Germans spent more on food, clothing and
pharmaceutical goods, compared with 2.0 percent growth in 2012.
Germans spent 8 percent more on holidays and private trips
last year, according to GfK. They are expected to shell out even
more on vacations this year. A survey by the FUR holiday and
travel research association showed one in four Germans want to
travel more this year and almost a third want to spend more
money on holidays.
Germans are also investing in property and home renovation.
While hard data on the number of people buying homes is hard to
come by, anecdotal evidence suggests it is rising in a country
where home ownership rates have long been among the lowest in
Europe.
Home approvals are climbing, with the latest figures showing
German home permits hit their highest level in nine years during
the first nine months of 2013.
Interhyp, Germany's largest residential mortgage broker,
told Reuters it saw double-digit growth in new business last
year and inquiries via its website are at a record high.
And a survey by German savings banks last year showed that
one in two Germans now see investing in property as the best way
to secure their financial future.
"Private people are investing more in real estate. They're
taking advantage of the period of low interest rates which is
making taking on more debt worthwhile," said Ralph Henger, a
senior economist specialising in real estate at the Cologne
Institute for Economic Research.