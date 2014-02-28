FRANKFURT Feb 28 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he did not expect euro zone finance ministers to agree a compromise on a bank resolution mechanism when they meet early next month.

"Surely not - that would be against any experience. We will find it as soon as it is needed, not before," he said during a question and answer session at a Bundesbank conference on financial stability.

