BRIEF-Lebanon's Bank Audi posts Q1 net profit $110 million
* Basel 3 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent, as at March 31
FRANKFURT Feb 28 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he did not expect euro zone finance ministers to agree a compromise on a bank resolution mechanism when they meet early next month.
"Surely not - that would be against any experience. We will find it as soon as it is needed, not before," he said during a question and answer session at a Bundesbank conference on financial stability.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel)
* Will propose a capital increase from company funds and issue of so-called bonus shares at a 10:1 ratio