BERLIN May 27 European countries should be under no illusion that they can shift responsibility for problems in their national banking sectors to the bloc's rescue mechanism, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Speaking at a Konrad Adenauer Foundation event in Berlin, Schaeuble also praised Greece, Portugal and Spain for making "significant" progress in reforming their economies and resolving their deficit and debt woes. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)