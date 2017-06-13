BERLIN, June 13 Germany wants a solution for Britain's planned exit from the European Union that results in minimum damage for everyone, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

"We want a solution that causes as little damage as possible for both sides," said Schaeuble in a speech in Berlin, adding that London would remain an important financial market place for Europe after Britain had left the bloc. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers)