BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on the eve of a critical European Central Bank policy meeting in which it will agree a new bond-buying programme that he was confident the bank knew its mandate did not stretch to financing states.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that the ECB will stick to its mandate," Schaeuble said in an interview with Germany's ZDF television on Wednesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi has underlined time and time again that the bank will only act within its role, he added.

"Financing states is not the role of the central bank... the only solution is for member states to reduce their debt levels."

He dismissed talk of a fundamental conflict between Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Draghi. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)