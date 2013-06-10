BERLIN, June 10 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the conditions needed to activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme did not exist.

The ECB launched its so-called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) scheme, a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme, in September to reduce crisis-stricken countries' borrowing costs and defend the euro.

The ECB has not yet purchased any bonds as part of the scheme.