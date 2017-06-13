BERLIN, June 13 A debate about who will succeeed
Mario Draghi as President of the European Central Bank is
harmful and superfluous, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine had reported last month that
Berlin wanted Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann to take over from
Draghi in 2019.
"This debate is not only damaging but also superfluous,"
said Schaeuble in a speech, adding the ECB has a difficult job
in implementing monetary policy that suits the needs of all euro
zone members, and he has never criticised the ECB.
