* German Finance Minister says ECB alone cannot solve crisis
* Onus is on governments to consolidate debt, he says
* Schaeuble says new German government to help insurers
By Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble issued an unusual warning to the European Central Bank
on Thursday, saying rate decisions must not offer "false
stimulus" and that monetary policy alone would not solve the
euro zone crisis.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low this month and
said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone
recovery from stalling.
The ECB move was not welcomed by many in Germany, where
growth is more robust than elsewhere in the euro zone. However
it is unusual for German politicians to comment directly on
monetary policy as they view ECB independence as sacrosanct.
"Monetary policy cannot offer false stimulus," Schaeuble
said in a speech at an insurance industry event, where he also
offered the insurance sector support as it battles the effects
of low interest rates.
"Monetary policy alone cannot offer a way out of the
crisis," Schaeuble said, adding the ECB had made its
contribution to solving the crisis.
"The ECB's mandate must remain narrow. The ECB cannot remedy
all the deficits of the EU, that is the task of politicians," he
said, reiterating the German mantra about the need for
politicians to tackle debt.
INSURERS' WOES
One problem he highlighted was the effect of low interest
rates on insurers. Rock bottom yields choke off their investment
income and raise costs of future guarantees to policy holders.
Germany has ordered insurers to cut the interest rates they
can offer on new savings policies and also forced them to build
up reserves to cover the yawning gap between low current rates
and future liabilities.
Schaeuble said he understood the burden the industry faced
in the current low interest-rate climate and said Germany's new
coalition government - expected to emerge before the end of the
year after marathon negotiations - would try to help insurers.
"In the long term this cannot be a sustainable business
model. Customers notice that there is an effect of low interest
rates on returns. Customers become nervous," he said.
"The regulatory conditions must be adjusted to the
particularities of a low interest-rate environment."
"I want to reassure you that the future German government
will work at a European level to ensure there are conditions
that make it possible for insurers to fulfils their
obligations."