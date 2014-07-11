FREIBURG, Germany, July 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that EU finance ministers had problems with Austria's decision to write down debt owned by Hypo Alpe Adria.

"We all have significant problems with it - I've also told my Austrian colleague that," Schaeuble said at an event hosted by the Centre for European Policy in southwestern Germany.

On Tuesday Austria's lower house of parliament approved legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)