FREIBURG, Germany, July 11 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that EU finance
ministers had problems with Austria's decision to write down
debt owned by Hypo Alpe Adria.
"We all have significant problems with it - I've also told
my Austrian colleague that," Schaeuble said at an event hosted
by the Centre for European Policy in southwestern Germany.
On Tuesday Austria's lower house of parliament approved
legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its
home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)