BRIEF-Argan announces successful placement bonds of a total value of 130 million euros
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
BERLIN, June 27 Germany must ensure that its economy remains stable and dependable without taking on new debt, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, three months before an election in Europe's largest economy.
"The federal election is about how best to achieve a stable and dependable economic environment," Schaeuble told an economic summit of his conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).
He added: "We need to make sure the state remains effective without consuming a greater share of output".
Turning his attention to Europe, Schaeuble said Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president were some of the biggest challenges facing the continent.
He added that if Europe failed to foster stability in Africa, the European Union would face a migration crisis bigger than that experienced in 2015, when more than one million migrants arrived on its shores. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
June 28 BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan: