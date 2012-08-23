BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
BERLIN Aug 23 Granting Greece more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview on Thursday, adding however Athens' difficult situation must be acknowledged.
"More time is not a solution to the problems," he told Germany's SWR radio, warning more time could also mean "more money".
The euro zone had reached the limits of what is economically viable in its Greek aid package, he added.
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.