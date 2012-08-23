BERLIN Aug 23 Granting Greece more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview on Thursday, adding however Athens' difficult situation must be acknowledged.

"More time is not a solution to the problems," he told Germany's SWR radio, warning more time could also mean "more money".

The euro zone had reached the limits of what is economically viable in its Greek aid package, he added.