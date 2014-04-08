BERLIN, April 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday that European countries should stick
to the rules that they have come up with themselves.
"We don't want to be model students but we think it's not
bad when countries in Europe stick to the rules that they have
set themselves," he told the German Bundestag lower house of
parliament.
Schaeuble's French counterpart Michel Sapin has hinted that
Paris may want more time to meet EU deficit targets, although he
did not explicitly say that on a visit to Berlin on Monday.
"We don't expect anything from others which we do not do
ourselves," Schaeuble added.
