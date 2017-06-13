BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to
exit its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning
that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts
of the world.
"Ultra-loose monetary policy in many regions has been
encouraging undue risk taking, policy complacency, capital
misallocation and asset price bubbles, and will continue to do
so if it is not reversed in time," Schaeuble said in a speech.
"We need to exit current monetary policy in a timely manner
and return to a more normal course," Schaeuble said.
He added that the Federal Reserve in the United States had
already begun this process and the ECB had recently tweaked its
communication in a way that could be seen as pointing in a
similar direction.
