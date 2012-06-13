* German Finance Minister urges Italy to stick with reforms
* Says wants Greece to stay in euro after election
* Criticises French move to roll back pension reform
MILAN, June 13 Italy must implement the reforms
set out by Prime Minister Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next
victim of euro zone contagion after the bailout for Spain's
banks, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an
Italian daily.
Other euro zone countries including Spain and France must
also stick to the reform path, he said, while Greece would have
to do so whether it stays in the euro or not.
"If Italy continues along Monti's path there will be no
risks," the German minister was quoted as saying in an interview
with La Stampa on Wednesday.
"Spain too is on the right path. It does not need an aid
programme. It has a specific problem with its banking sector and
I am sure it will solve it."
Monti's austerity drive and a radical pension reform have
been welcomed by investors but support has been waning after
Rome failed to balance tax hikes with bold pro-growth reforms.
If the economy does not start to grow after a decade of
stagnation, Italy will face mounting difficulties in cutting its
debt, now at 120 percent of gross domestic product and second
only to Greece's mountainous liabilities in the euro zone.
Schaeuble said he did not agree with an Italian suggestion
that certain public investments be excluded when calculating a
country's deficit.
"I would not advise to solve certain problems by changing
certain statistics. It did not work well for some countries when
they joined the European Monetary Union. We will not repeat the
same mistake," he said.
GREECE'S FATE
Schaeuble said he did not agree it was inevitable that
Greece would leave the euro after a general election on June 17
that was called after a inconclusive poll last month left the
country unable to form a government.
"Greece must carry out significant structural adjustments to
sort out its lack of competitiveness and its weak public
finances. There is no other way," said the minister.
"If Greece were to leave the euro, this would not change its
need to carry out reforms."
In a separate interview with German weekly 'Stern' due to be
published on Thursday, Schaeuble said the Greek election did not
pose a threat to the euro and reiterated that it was for Athens
to decide whether to stay in the common currency.
"We do not want - and legally we are not even able - to push
anybody out of the euro zone. Those are the European rules.
Besides, the disadvantages would be considerable. We advise the
Greeks not to quit, we would regret that," Schaeuble said.
"But in the final analysis it is their (the Greeks')
decision," he added.
Greece's main political parties, including the radical
leftist SYRIZA movement that rejects austerity policies required
under Athens' international bailouts, all say they want the
country to stay in the common currency.
In his interview with La Stampa, Schaeuble criticised the
new French government's decision to roll back the pension age
for people who have worked since early in life, partially
reversing a reform that had been welcomed by financial markets.
"In Europe we have decided to adapt our welfare systems to
the demographic evolution. Our countries are all ageing," he
said. "But President (Francois) Hollande's decision to lower the
retirement age does not correspond to that decision."