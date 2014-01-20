FRANKFURT Jan 20 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday urged financiers to use their
knowledge to improve international rules aimed at preventing
future finiancial crises.
Schaeuble told a group of some 1,000 commercial and central
bankers, brokers and politicians at exchange operator Deutsche
Boerse's New Year's reception there could be no end
to regulation because financial markets continue to innovate.
Regulators are aware of the need for strong capital markets,
Schaeuble said, pledging to take the arguments of the financial
sector seriously and try to proceed with moderation.
"So don't invest your energy and competence only in warding
off new regulation, but rather help to find better solutions and
to put them in place internationally," Schaeuble said.
"I am asking you simply to pitch in," he added.
Schaeuble's appeal struck a more conciliatory tone following
a spat last year with Deutsche Bank Co-Chief
Executive Juergen Fitschen over how far regulation should go.
Schaeuble argued in a newspaper interview in December last
year that banks remained creative in getting around regulation.
Fitschen, in his capacity as head of Germany's BDB banking
association, had responded: "It's unacceptable for people to
stand there and say that banks are still circumventing the
rules."
