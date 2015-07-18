BERLIN, July 18 The German finance ministry
dismissed speculation in German media on Saturday that Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was considering resignation over
differences of opinion with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the
issue of Greece.
Germany's Der Spiegel printed an interview with 72-year-old
Schaeuble in which he said he could always ask the president to
relieve him of his duties in response to a question about
whether problems could arise if the chancellor and finance
minister had divergent opinions on financial support for Greece.
Some German media published reports based on the interview
suggesting that Schaeuble was thinking about stepping down. Der
Spiegel also sent round an extract of the interview with the
headline: "Schaeuble brings resignation into play".
A spokesman for the finance ministry referred to Schaeuble's
clear answer in the interview to the question of whether he was
considering asking the president to free him of his obligations,
which was: "No. Where did you get that idea?"
The spokesman said he would not comment further on the
report.
In the interview, which was widely reported by other German
media, Schaeuble said: "Politicians' responsibilities come from
the offices they hold. Nobody can coerce them. If anyone were to
try, I could go to the president and ask to be relieved of my
duties."
He said differing opinions went hand-in-hand with democracy
and referred to a Christian Democrat (CDU) European election
campaign poster from 1999 which featured an image of him and
Merkel above the slogan "Not always of the same opinion, but on
the same path" and he added that was still true of the pair.
"That's how it has remained until today, even if our roles
have changed. You don't need to worry about it," he said.
Peter Tauber, the general secretary of the CDU, told German
newspaper Tagesspiegel's Sunday edition that Merkel and
Schaeuble were "perhaps not always of the same opinion but they
always walk down the same path", according to an advance copy.
Schaeuble has questioned whether Athens would ever get a
third bailout and has said Greece might be better off taking a
time-out from the euro zone to sort out its economic problems -
a suggestion that Merkel said would not work.
On Friday German lawmakers gave Berlin the green light to
open negotiations on a third bailout for Greece.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin;
editing by Ralph Boulton)