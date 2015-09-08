(Adds Schaeuble quotes, background)
* Says Germany can still balance budget this year and coming
years
* Mustn't pass on bill for refugee influx to next generation
* More debt and cenbank money "neither original, nor
serious"
BERLIN, Sept 8 An excessive reliance on debt and
central bank stimulus is no way to manage an economy, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, defending
Berlin's pursuit of a balanced budget.
Germany has faced calls from European peers to invest more
to stimulate demand with a view to generating more growth across
the euro zone, but Schaeuble said a policy aimed at delivering
sustainable public finances was the best course Berlin could
take.
"Fewer debts, fewer crises, more sustainable growth ... that
is the best policy we can produce in these times," he told the
Bundestag lower house of parliament in a budget debate, adding
that Germany can still achieve a balanced budget this year and
next despite the refugee crisis.
Germany met its goal of a balanced budget one year ahead of
schedule in 2014 and has seen tax revenues climb as workers
benefit from high employment and rising wages.
The government, which has agreed to free up an additional 6
billion euros ($6.7 billion) to pay for a record number of
refugees arriving in Germany this year, wanted to deal with the
influx without taking on new debt, Schaeuble said.
"We shouldn't pass on the bill for the tasks that are facing
us now to future generations," he said, adding: "...being in
favour of more debt and a further flooding of the markets with
central bank money is neither original nor serious."
Schaeuble avoided any direct mention of the European Central
Bank in his speech.
However, he made his comments after the ECB cut its growth
and inflation forecasts last week, warning of possible further
trouble from China and paving the way for an expansion of its
massive 1 trillion euro plus asset-buying programme.
"Too much growth in credit does not solve any structural
problems but leads to financial and debt crises," Schaeuble
said. "Central banks' monetary policy measures can do little to
change this in the long run."
Germany does not need to justify its budget policy, he said,
adding that Berlin was behaving responsibly both in Europe and
in the global economy by delivering sustainable finances.
"Internationally, it is becoming clearer that sustainable
finances are a condition for sustainable growth," he said.
"In international debates, the voices are growing louder
that the overweighting of the financial sector versus the real
economy - due in particular to the immense short-term profit
opportunities - is a danger for sustainable, global growth."
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Writing by Paul
Carrel)