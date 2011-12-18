* Germany considers paying full ESM contribution in
2012-paper
* Finmin: should implement EU fiscal compact by March-paper
BERLIN Dec 18 (Embargoed for 2300 GMT)
Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the
country may pay its full contribution to the euro zone's
permanent rescue fund in 2012, a regional German paper wrote.
"It is clear that the sooner and the more paid-in capital
the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) has, the more it gains
trust on the financial markets," he was quoted as saying by the
Rheinische Post Duesseldorf, in an interview to appear in
Monday's print edition. "My priority is to create trust."
The Finance Ministry was unavailable to comment.
European leaders agreed in Brussels last week to accelerate
the launch of the ESM by a year to mid-2012, as part of measures
aimed at putting an end to a devastating debt crisis.
The ESM, which will replace the temporary EFSF bailout fund,
will have an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros and
total subscribed capital of 700 billion euros, of which 80
billion euros will be paid-in capital from euro zone countries.
EU leaders agreed earlier this year that the paid-in capital
will be channelled into the fund over five years in five equal
installments.
Germany's total contribution to the paid-in capital is set
for 21.5 billion euros, paid in instalments of 4.3 billion
euros. Earlier this year, it was reticent to pay up its
contribution at a faster pace, due to concerns about sticking to
its debt brake and consolidating its own budget.
Schaeuble was cited earlier this week by a newspaper as
saying Germany would fund its contribution to the ESM with a
supplementary budget.
A government source told Reuters earlier this week that
Germany's first instalment could be much higher than previously
planned "because people want the ESM to be able to act soon".
The statement of rating agency Fitch on Friday that a
comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis was beyond the
region's reach has heightened pressure on leaders to get to
grips with the turmoil.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude
Juncker, said on Wednesday he would like all paid-in capital for
the ESM to be contributed during its first year of operation, to
ensure it had the firepower to deter speculation.
Schaeuble was also cited as saying the new fiscal compact
for all European Union member states except Britain - which last
week vetoed it - should be implemented by March 2012, and the
new treaty for a stability union should be linked to the ESM
treaty.
"It would make sense for the new pact to be linked with the
new ESM treaty," he said. "That would mean that solidarity is
inseparable from solidity."
"Markets want to see actions," he said.
The 'fiscal compact' is meant to allow closer scrutiny of
countries' spending to stop a similar debt crisis recurring and
potentially making it more palatable for the European Central
Bank to step up its purchases of distressed euro zone debt to
hold down borrowing costs.