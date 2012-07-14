BERLIN, July 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble is confident Germany's top court will rule that the
EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact are compatible with national
law, he said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.
The Constitutional Court agreed on Tuesday to examine
complaints lodged against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
and new budget rules but gave no date for its verdict.
"As far as the pending decision of the Federal
Constitutional Court is concerned, I am very confident after the
hearing on Tuesday," Schaeuble told Bavarian regional newspaper
Mittelbayerische Zeitung.
"I think it's good that the court is diving so deep into
this matter and I hope that our position will soon be
confirmed," he was quoted as saying.
The government argues that the tools for tackling the debt
crisis were given legitimacy by parliament's approval of them by
a large two thirds majority in late June.
Schaeuble told Mittelbayerische Zeitung he agreed with
German President Joachim Gauck that politicians needed to
communicate the euro zone crisis to the public better.
"That is very important indeed," he said, adding that it
was, however, difficult to communicate such complex issues.
"I believe I can say that we are all trying very hard," he
said.
Gauck said in a recent interview that Merkel needed to
explain her approach to the euro zone crisis very precisely.