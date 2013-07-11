BERLIN, July 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the European Commission's proposal to set up an agency to rescue or close failing euro zone banks has a "weak foundation", a German newspaper said on Thursday.

"We need a credible, legally correct solution now," Schaeuble was quoted as saying by mass-circulation daily Bild in an advance extract of an article due to be published on Friday.

A German government spokesman had already said on Wednesday that the proposal would give the Commission powers not set out in current treaties, delaying moves towards a banking union.

"If a bank needs to be closed, that decision would have far-reaching consequences and it cannot be made by Brussels alone, especially when national taxpayers' money is involved."

Schaeuble also said it was unclear whether the Commission would actually have the capability to close a bank.

"It is open question whether the Commission, with its limited expertise, can act firmly enough," he said.

In a letter to Michel Barnier, the commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Schaeuble also called the concept "very risky", Bild said.

Schaeuble told Bild it was right to set up a resolution fund into which banks pay into and which could then carry the cost of winding up banks, but said this would take years. In the meantime, taxpayers may have to step in, he added.

"But we don't want Europe to decide and then the countries end up paying. Liability and decisions belong together. We owe that to European citizens and national parliaments."

The new authority would be the second pillar of a 'banking union' meant to galvanise the euro zone's response to the crisis. If agreed by European Union states, it will be set up in 2015 and will eventually have the means to impose losses on creditors of a stricken bank, according to the blueprint. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ron Askew)