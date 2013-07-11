BERLIN, July 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said the European Commission's proposal to set up an
agency to rescue or close failing euro zone banks has a "weak
foundation", a German newspaper said on Thursday.
"We need a credible, legally correct solution now,"
Schaeuble was quoted as saying by mass-circulation daily Bild in
an advance extract of an article due to be published on Friday.
A German government spokesman had already said on Wednesday
that the proposal would give the Commission powers not set out
in current treaties, delaying moves towards a banking union.
"If a bank needs to be closed, that decision would have
far-reaching consequences and it cannot be made by Brussels
alone, especially when national taxpayers' money is involved."
Schaeuble also said it was unclear whether the Commission
would actually have the capability to close a bank.
"It is open question whether the Commission, with its
limited expertise, can act firmly enough," he said.
In a letter to Michel Barnier, the commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, Schaeuble also called the concept "very
risky", Bild said.
Schaeuble told Bild it was right to set up a resolution fund
into which banks pay into and which could then carry the cost of
winding up banks, but said this would take years. In the
meantime, taxpayers may have to step in, he added.
"But we don't want Europe to decide and then the countries
end up paying. Liability and decisions belong together. We owe
that to European citizens and national parliaments."
The new authority would be the second pillar of a 'banking
union' meant to galvanise the euro zone's response to the
crisis. If agreed by European Union states, it will be set up in
2015 and will eventually have the means to impose losses on
creditors of a stricken bank, according to the blueprint.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ron Askew)