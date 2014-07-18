BERLIN, July 18 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Friday he had nothing against his former
French colleague Pierre Moscovici for the top economic job at
the European Commission but believed France must get its
finances in order without further delay.
Schaeuble appeared to question Moscovici's suitability to be
the new commissioner for monetary and economic affairs last week
in Freiburg, when he linked this to France's persistent failure
to reduce its budget deficit to within European Union limits.
But the minister told German radio on Friday "that was not
about Mr Moscovici". He repeated what he said in Freiburg about
the two of them having worked well together in Moscovici's time
as French finance minister from 2012 to April this year.
In negotiations about the next European Union executive body
to serve under Jean-Claude Juncker, who takes over as Commission
president in November, France is insisting on its candidate for
the economics post in return for accepting Denmark's premier as
head of the European Council who has the job of chairing EU
summits.
Schaeuble was due to speak at an event in Paris later on
Friday with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.
On Thursday he held talks in Berlin with the current French
finance minister, Michel Sapin.
Schaeuble urged an end to the debate about giving Paris yet
another extension to its deadline for cutting its deficit to the
EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, saying: "I agree with my colleague
(Sapin) that this debate doesn't create confidence but rather
uncertainty."
