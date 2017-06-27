(Recasts with new quotes and details)
By Thomas Escritt and Joseph Nasr
BERLIN, June 27 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble launched a scathing attack on his Social Democrat
(SPD) rivals' tax plans on Tuesday, calling their promises
"poison", three months before a parliamentary election.
Emphasising that Europe's largest economy was growing
strongly and adding jobs, Schaeuble, who has been finance
minister since 2009, said September's vote was an opportunity
for voters to say who was best placed to continue Germany's
sound stewardship.
"These elections are not about the achievements of the
past," he told a meeting of the conservative Christian
Democratic Union's (CDU) economic council. "They are about who
we can trust with the best recipes for the coming years."
Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU holds a comfortable poll
lead, but the SPD hopes to close the gap by promising to use
capital taxes to finance a drive to reduce inequality. Schaeuble
used his speech to representatives of German business to warn of
the dangers of this approach.
"The investment rate in Germany is not as high as it should
be. Whoever leads a debate on redistribution is leading a debate
that doesn't improve but harms investment," he said to applause
from hundreds of party and business representatives.
"We don't need working groups to know that reintroducing
capital taxes would be poison for Germany as an investment
location in a globalised economy," he said. "We need to make
sure the state remains effective without consuming an ever
greater share of gross domestic product."
Schaeuble said Britain's decision to leave the European
Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president were
some of the biggest challenges facing the continent, repeating
his calls for deeper fiscal cooperation to match the euro zone's
monetary union.
But said helping to stabilise Africa would be Europe's
greatest challenge in coming decades. If it fails, it could face
a migration crisis that would dwarf the one experienced in 2015,
when more than a million migrants arrived on Europe's southern
shores, he warned.
