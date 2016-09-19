BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
BERLIN, Sept 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that a monetary policy of zero or even negative interest rates did not make sense to him.
"I'm still not creative enough to be able to explain to me the sense of zero or negative interest rates," Schaeuble said during a panel discussion in Berlin, without pointing to a specific central bank.
Schaeuble, a veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, has repeatedly said that interest rates are too low and that governments should help central banks to end the low-rate era by boosting growth with structural reforms. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.