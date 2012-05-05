* Polls point to neck-and-neck race between CDU and SPD
* Schleswig-Holstein election followed by crucial NRW vote
* Merkel wants third term but must swap partner
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, May 6 Angela Merkel's conservatives face
a photo-finish state vote in Germany's north on Sunday, knowing
that losing power in Schleswig-Holstein could give vital
momentum to the opposition and dent the chancellor's 2013
re-election hopes.
Merkel's resolute stance through the dramas of the euro zone
crisis has left her personal popularity intact. But her national
centre-right coalition is in jeopardy after a slump in public
support for her junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats
(FDP), due to their infighting and prickly leaders.
To have any chance of fulfilling her hopes for a third-term
in power, the chancellor must find new allies for her Christian
Democrats (CDU) and hope a dismal run at regional level for both
her party and the FDP is at an end.
Schleswig-Holstein's voters are almost certain to eject the
CDU-FDP alliance that has run Schleswig-Holstein since 2009.
The most likely outcomes are a three-way coalition dubbed
the "Danish traffic light" between the opposition Social
Democrats SPD, Greens and the South Schleswig Party (SSW),
representing the Danish minority, or a "grand coalition" of the
two largest parties - CDU and SPD.
The question is whether the CDU can remain the largest party
in the largely rural state of 2.8 million people on the Danish
border and cling to power in a different coalition.
That would give the party vital second wind, at a sensitive
time for the chancellor. She looks likely to lose her ally
Nicolas Sarkozy in France's presidential vote on Sunday to
Francois Hollande, who has pledged to try and temper the
German-led austerity drive.
Merkel also faces a vote in Germany's most populous state
North Rhine-Westphalia, frequently a barometer of future
national voting trends, where the CDU trails the SPD by 7-8
percentage points.
Opinion polls for Schleswig-Holstein show the CDU and SPD
neck-and-neck at 31 percent.
The CDU faces an uphill struggle. Polls show SPD candidate
Torsten Albig, charismatic mayor of the state capital Kiel,
twice as popular as his CDU opponent Jost de Jager.
De Jager only became leader eight months ago after a scandal
over his predecessor's relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
"The mood is moving in our direction," de Jager said at a
rally on Saturday.
"We won't make any statements about coalitions ahead of the
poll, we are fighting for our own strength."
Battling to bring the FDP back from the brink is Wolfgang
Kubicki, who looks to have secured a much larger share of the
vote for his party - at 7 percent - than it can hope for at
national level.
An eventual grand coalition in Schleswig-Holstein, where the
themes of unemployment and high levels of state debt have
dominated the campaigning, could point to another grand
coalition at national level.
The latest national opinion polls put the CDU on 36 percent
and the FDP struggling to reach the 5 percent threshold required
for getting seats in the Bundestag (parliament).
The SPD and their Green allies slipped a few points to 25
and 12 percent respectively, losing ground to the unconventional
Pirates, who stormed onto the political scene last year and have
proved a big hit with first-time voters, polling 11 percent.