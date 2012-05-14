* Head of Sea Shepherd faces extradition
May 14 A marine conservationist renowned for
disrupting whale hunts appeared in court in Germany on Monday,
facing extradition to Costa Rica over charges arising from a
confrontation with a ship involved in shark finning.
Marine activist group Sea Shepherd said Paul Watson, its
61-year-old leader, faced extradition to answer "violation of
ships traffic" charges stemming from the incident a decade ago.
Sea Shepherd said the group had discovered an illegal shark
finning operation, run by a Costa Rican ship called the
Varadero.
The practice involves catching sharks, slicing off their
fins and throwing them back into the sea, sometimes barely alive
and facing almost certain death.
Watson will remain in custody until Wednesday, pending a
further court decision, his lawyer, Oliver Wallasch, told
Reuters television. The alleged confrontation over the finning
operation took place in Guatemalan waters in 2002.
"On order of the Guatemalan authorities, Sea Shepherd
instructed the crew of the Varadero to cease their shark finning
activities and head back to port to be prosecuted," the group
said in a statement.
"While escorting the Varadero back to port, the tables were
turned and a Guatemalan gunboat was dispatched to intercept the
Sea Shepherd crew," the statement added.
The crew of the Varadero accused the Sea Shepherd crew of
trying to kill them, while the organisation said it had video to
disprove the claim.
The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry said it could not comment
on the case since the incident happened before the current
government took office, but authorities said they have been
working closely with other countries to eradicate shark finning.
