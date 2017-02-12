BERLIN Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Thomas Seythal; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)