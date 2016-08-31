BERLIN Aug 31 Parts of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt
airport have been cleared after a passenger entered the airside
part of Germany's largest airport without fully completing the
security check, the airport operator said on Wednesday.
"The federal police therefore cleared Piers A and A+ and
passengers will undergo the security check again," Fraport
told Reuters.
The spokeswoman for Fraport added the breach would lead to
flight delays at the hub, German airline Lufthansa's
main base.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing
by Tina Bellon)