BERLIN, Sept 13 German police have arrested
three Syrian nationals in the northern state of
Schleswig-Holstein suspected of being sent to Germany by the
militant Islamic State group, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors suspect the three men, aged between 17 and
26-years old, were dispatched to Germany in Nov. 2015 "either to
carry out a mission that they had been informed about or to wait
for further instructions". It was unclear where any attack would
have taken place.
"Concrete missions or orders have not so far been found in
the course of investigations carried out so far," said federal
prosecutors in a statement.
Around a million migrants arrived in Germany last year and
concerns about their presence here have increased after a recent
series of violent attacks, three of which were carried out by
asylum seekers. Of those, two were claimed by Islamic State.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)