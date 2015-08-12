BERLIN Aug 12 British artist and
anti-surveillance activist James Bridle is illuminating Germany
with artwork exploring the darkest state secrets, cover-ups and
information blackouts.
Bridle's "The Glomar Response", showing this month at the
newly opened Nome gallery in Berlin, resonates in a country
where revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden caused widespread outrage.
The 34-year-old artist, who exhibited in London's Victoria
and Albert Museum this year, named his first German solo show
after the Cold War-era CIA rebuttal that it could "neither
confirm nor deny" sensitive information leaked to a journalist.
The exhibition is a mix of computer-generated prints, a looped
film screening and collages of maps and classified documents.
"It symbolises the way military technologies, espionage and
surveillance have trickled down to all aspects of everyday
life," Bridle told Reuters.
"We're operating in this unknown zone. You can now hear that
response from your local council."
Bridle unveiled his previously unseen Berlin work as news
broke that Germany's chief prosecutor had been investigating
journalists on treason charges after they published plans to
step up state surveillance of online communications.
The charges were eventually dropped. But the incident
brought to the surface lingering German sensibilities over press
freedom and surveillance, along with memories of the
communist-era East German Stasi and the Nazi Gestapo.
In his series "Fraunhofer Lines", blocks of colour and
shadow are set against heavily censored government reports, such
as that by the U.S Senate into torture allegations at the base
in Guantanamo Bay. In this fashion, Bridle explores the fraught
relationship between states and whistleblowers.
"It's the politics of light," he said. "Who is permitted to
see what, why and how? Documents are released, which is a
metaphorical illumination. But then there are all these black
spots, these redactions."
Bridle's mark is visible elsewhere in Berlin in the form of
a life-size outline of a military attack drone chalked onto the
concrete in the central Mitte district. With his "Drone Shadow",
he aims to shed light on the mysterious weapons.
"These weapons have a dark glamour to them, but are also
resonant of so many things," Bridle said. "When I first drew one
to scale it clicked why they were so interesting: their physical
and political invisibility."
Bridle's "The Glomar Response" runs at Nome Gallery, Berlin
from July 24 to Sept 5.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Digby Lidstone)