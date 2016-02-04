BRIEF-Eastmain Resources Inc announces C$9 million bought deal private placement
* Eastmain Resources Inc announces C$9 million bought deal private placement
BERLIN Feb 4 Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper reported that raids earlier on Thursday were linked to a possible plan for Islamist militants to attack Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, a busy transport hub where the famous television tower is located.
Earlier, Berlin police said they had conducted raids in Germany in a search for four men suspected of having links to Islamic State (IS) militants and possibly preparing an attack in Germany.
State prosecutors in Berlin declined to comment on the Bild report which cited investigators. Berlin police were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Reuters TV and Caroline Copley; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* Eastmain Resources Inc announces C$9 million bought deal private placement
NEW YORK, May 17 S&P Global Ratings downgraded the state of Connecticut on Wednesday, becoming the final of the big three Wall Street credit rating agencies to drop the state into single-A territory because of a huge revenue slump and mounting economic weakness.