Police removes suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German police gave the all-clear after investigating a package at Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in central Berlin on Wednesday.

"The experts found nothing suspicious," a spokesman for Germany's Federal Police said.

Earlier, ministers had carried on with their regular meeting after police cordoned off an area around the Chancellery.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)