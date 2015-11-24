BERLIN Nov 24 Germans appear determined to
enjoy their traditional outdoor Christmas markets this year even
after the bloody militant attacks on Paris that have raised
fears for public security all over western Europe.
"One surely is scared. After all, you can't rule out that
something might also happen here," said Doris Kirsch, a
pensioner visiting the Christmas market in Dortmund at the
weekend. "But life goes on and we should keep our chins up."
Some German cities increased the police presence at their
Christmas markets but national police union chief Rainer Wendt
cautioned against overbearing security measures.
"We don't want to turn Christmas markets into events
bristling with guns," he said, adding that instead police would
generally drop by every so often.
Around 160 million visitors have descended on the roughly
2,500 Christmas markets in Germany every year in recent times,
according to the Federal Association of Fairground Showmen.
But this year is different. There is a good deal of anxiety
that the open markets, famous for decorated booths selling
mulled wine, sausages and candied almonds, may be easy targets
for Islamic State militants.
Compounding those fears, police on Tuesday went into action
after getting a tip-off that Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam
was in northwestern Germany. The dragnet ended with no arrests.
The first Christmas markets opened a week after the bombings
and shootings in Paris on Nov. 13 that killed 130 people.
Last week, state authorities cancelled a soccer friendly
match in Hanover between Germany and the Netherlands, citing a
specific security threat - plans, according to German media, to
detonate bombs at the stadium and a train station in the city.
Heavily armed police now patrol the streets, train stations
and airports in many German cities.
Christmas market organizers and the police say that there is
no concrete evidence that the markets are a target.
Most Christmas markets are located in open squares or
streets without designated entry points, making monitoring and
security checks difficult.
At Dortmund's Christmas market, Andreas Schoehnfelder shared
the lesson he drew from the Paris attacks: "I don't have a
problem at all, there's no uneasy feeling about coming here.
After all, things can happen anywhere and I'm simply happy that
the Christmas markets are up and running now."
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Reuters TV Editing by Joseph Nasr
and Mark Heinrich)