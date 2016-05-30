BERLIN May 30 A person trespassed a security checkpoint at the Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany on Monday, prompting police to declare a state of alert that brought all flights to a halt, local media reported.

Police are searching for the person and ordered all planes that were on their way to take off to taxi back to the gates, the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reported online.

The federal police, which is responsible for airport security, could not be reached for comment.

Local police declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the interior ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Cologne is based, said she was not aware of the incident. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)