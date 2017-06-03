BERLIN, June 3 An open-air weekend "Rock am
Ring" concert near Germany's Nuerburgring race track will resume
on Saturday after being suspended on Friday due to a possible
terrorist threat, the organisers said.
"After intensive searches of the whole festival area, the
suspicions have not hardened into an acute threat situation,"
the organisers said on their Facebook page, adding that police
had given a green light for the concert to go ahead.
The suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England
on May 22 led to changes in the security planning for the German
concert and the number of security officials was increased
substantially to 1,200, the police said.
