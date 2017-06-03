BERLIN, June 3 An open-air weekend "Rock am Ring" concert near Germany's Nuerburgring race track will resume on Saturday after being suspended on Friday due to a possible terrorist threat, the organisers said.

"After intensive searches of the whole festival area, the suspicions have not hardened into an acute threat situation," the organisers said on their Facebook page, adding that police had given a green light for the concert to go ahead.

The suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England on May 22 led to changes in the security planning for the German concert and the number of security officials was increased substantially to 1,200, the police said.

