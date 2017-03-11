BERLIN, March 11 Police in the western German
city of Essen have ordered a shopping centre in the centre of
town to remain closed on Saturday due to "concrete indications
about a possible attack".
"The current state of our investigations points to the
threat being exclusively at the shopping centre," said the
police in a statement, adding it could give no further details
about the nature of the threat.
Germany is on high alert following major radical Islamist
attacks in France and Belgium and after a failed asylum seeker
from Tunisia drove a truck into a Christmas market in December,
killing 12 people.
