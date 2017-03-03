Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN German authorities in the southwestern town of Gaggenau evacuated the city hall on Friday after receiving a bomb threat, its mayor told German television, one day after he cancelled an event where Turkey's justice minister was to speak.
Asked by n-tv broadcaster if the bomb threat was linked to the cancellation, mayor Michael Pfeiffer said: "We presume this at the moment, but we don't know for sure. We presume there is a direct link."
Police are searching the city hall.
"We don't know how seriously we should take this threat," Pfeiffer said.
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag had planned to address supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the town on Thursday.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.