Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN German police said on Wednesday there was a suspicious package at the finance ministry in Berlin.
The building was, however, still occupied by staff.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.