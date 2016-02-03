BERLIN Prosecutors in Germany are investigating the activities of a 35-year-old Syrian doctorate student they suspect of being involved in a propaganda video for Islamic State (IS) militants.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt also suspect the unnamed man of posting a symbol resembling the IS flag, forbidden in Germany, on his personal page on a social media site.

In a 9-minute video in Arabic posted on the Internet on Jan. 7, the suspect is believed to have explained his reasons for supporting IS, the prosecutors said in a statement.

Cases of individuals posting such videos are relatively unusual in Germany even though prosecutors are investigating dozens of suspected jihadists returning from Syria for being members of IS, a banned organisation in Germany.

Authorities are worried about hundreds of people travelling abroad to join militant Islamist groups and some of them returning home, possibly with the aim of plotting attacks.

Police arrested the man on Feb. 2 in the southern city of Darmstadt and also seized a mobile phone and media storage devices from his apartment and office, the prosecutors said.

Germany last year joined an international military campaign against IS insurgents in Syria.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)