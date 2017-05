BERLIN No one has been arrested during police raids on the homes of people suspected of financing terrorism on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for police in the eastern German state of Thuringia said.

Police stormed an accommodation facility for refugees and 12 homes in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony as well as in Bavaria, the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and in Hamburg, police in Thuringia said earlier on Tuesday.

She said a non-dangerous substance had been found and that was now being investigated.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr)