BERLIN Feb 17 Germany will overhaul its
security strategy in coming years in response to Russian
attempts to use "power politics and military force" to assert
its interests, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on
Tuesday.
Germany, which 70 years after World War Two is seeking to
assume a more assertive global role, has been at the centre of
efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine
and led a push within Europe to impose sanctions against Moscow.
"Russia's actions in Ukraine fundamentally change the
security architecture in Europe," said von der Leyen as she
opened a debate on a new security strategy to be outlined in a
"white book" to be published next year.
It will detail the main principles underlying German policy
for the years ahead.
Germany's new policy must take account of the Kremlin's
attempt "to establish geo-strategic power politics and military
force as a form of asserting their interests", said von der
Leyen.
"The Kremlin's new policy began long before the crisis in
Ukraine and will occupy us for a very very long time to come,"
she added.
The new strategy would mean the German army would in future
focus not only on missions far afield, for example in
Afghanistan, but also become more involved in strengthening
NATO's defences. Germany is already helping to boost NATO's
presence in eastern Europe.
The new principles, which will supersede a white book from
2006, will also take account of other developments such as the
rise of the militant Islamic State group, the Arab Spring, focus
on climate change and cyber attacks, said von der Leyen.
In a further sign of how Germany is responding to the way
President Vladimir Putin is steering Russia, Germany's foreign
ministry is investing millions of euros in a new institute
devoted to the study of post-Soviet states.
