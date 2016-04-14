BERLIN, April 14 The leaders of Germany's ruling
coalition parties agreed at a meeting stretching into Thursday
morning on a package of counter-terror measures, coalition
sources said.
The ruling parties - Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, their Bavarian allies and the Social Democrats -
also agreed on the details of a planned integration law for
refugees, a coalition source said, without giving details.
Around 1 million migrants arrived in Germany last year, many
fleeing conflict in the Middle East. Interior Minister Thomas de
Maiziere has been planning a new law that will require refugees
to learn German and integrate into society.
Last month, German authorities stepped up security measures
at airports, train stations and the country's borders with
Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg following terror
attacks in Brussels.
The German coalition leaders planned to hold a news
conference later on Thursday to give more details on the new
counter-terror measures, coalition sources said.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Holger Hansen; Writing by
Paul Carrel; Editing by Leslie Adler)