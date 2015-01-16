* Berlin and Dresden railway stations could be targeted
* Minister says all efforts made to protect the public
* Police arrest two in raids on Islamist groups
BERLIN, Jan 16 German authorities have received
specific warnings of the risk of militant attacks on central
railway stations in Berlin and Dresden, security sources told
Reuters on Friday, after pre-dawn police raids on 12 homes
linked to radical Islamists.
"We've been tipped off about possible attacks on these rail
stations," one source said. The warning came from foreign
intelligence agencies, according to Der Spiegel news magazine.
The source told Reuters that weekly marches in Dresden by
the anti-Islam, anti-immigration movement PEGIDA were considered
especially vulnerable. The rallies take place near the Dresden
rail station and have drawn crowds of around 25,000.
The warnings highlight a state of heightened alert in Europe
after Islamist militants killed 17 people in attacks in France
last week, including on the weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo which
had published caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad.
Belgian police killed two suspected Islamists in a shootout
on Thursday and are questioning 15 others over an alleged plot
to murder police officers across the country.
The German Interior Ministry declined to confirm or deny
concrete warnings but an official pointed out that authorities
are now receiving a large number of tips from a variety of
sources, in part as a result of the deadly attacks in France.
"German security authorities are doing everything they can
to protect the public as effectively as possible," said Interior
Minister Thomas de Maiziere, responding to the magazine report.
Not all protective measures are visible to the public, he added.
Der Spiegel said foreign intelligence agencies intercepted
the information from jihadist groups. "We're taking these tips
seriously," a high-ranking security official was quoted as
saying.
Earlier on Friday, German police said they had arrested two
people after 250 officers raided 12 homes, targeting a mosque
group linked to radical Islamists.
The arrests followed investigations which have been going on
for several months into five Turkish citizens aged 31 to 44, who
are suspected of "preparing a serious act of violence against
the state in Syria" and money laundering, police said.
A police spokesman said the suspects were probably part of
an extremist cell that had recruited fighters for Syria. Martin
Steltner at the public prosecutors' office said the raids were
unrelated to the Islamist militant attacks in Paris last week.
"It must be said very clearly that there is no connection to
the attacks in Paris and there are no indications that attacks
were planned in Germany," said Steltner.
Police said one of the men arrested was the leader of a
group of Turkish and Russian citizens of Chechen and Dagestani
origin who had radicalised the group through lessons on Islam,
while the other was responsible for the group's finances.
