MUNICH, Germany Feb 17 U.S. Senator John McCain said on Friday that the resignation of President Donald Trump's security adviser Michael Flynn over his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington showed that Trump's administration was in "disarray".

"I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray and they've got a lot of work to do," said McCain, a Republican who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The president I think makes statements (and) on other occasions contradicts himself. So we've learned to watch what the president does as opposed to what he says," McCain said at the Munich Security Conference. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Noah Barkin)