BERLIN Feb 4 Berlin police had a previous lead
that the German capital could be the target of an attack when
conducting raids on Thursday in a search for men suspected of
links to Islamic State militants, a spokesman said.
"We had a lead some time ago of a possible attack in
Germany, in Berlin. We do not have, as far as I know, anything
more concrete," Berlin police spokesman Stefan Redlich said in a
podcast.
"What is circulating on the Internet and in some media --
that Alex(anderplatz) is an attack target, or Checkpoint Charlie
-- we don't have anything on that. We can't confirm that," he
added.
