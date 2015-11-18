BERLIN Nov 18 There is no evidence to suggest that Christmas markets in the German state of Lower Saxony are a target for Islamist militants, the state interior minister said on Wednesday.

Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking after a soccer game between Germany and Netherlands was called off in his state on Tuesday night over fears of a planned bombing, told a news conference there was "still no concrete indication that Christmas markets are the target of attacks". (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)