BERLIN Nov 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make a statement on the cancellation of Tuesday's soccer game between Germany and the Netherlands at 12.30 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Wednesday, her office said.

The soccer game, which Merkel was due to attend in Hanover, was called off two hours before its scheduled start over fears of a planned bombing. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)